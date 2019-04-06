Dave Bautista to star in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'

Los Angeles, Apr 6 (PTI) WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has joined the cast of Netflix's "Army of the Dead", to be directed by Zack Snyder. Snyder, known for his work on DC film "Man of Steel", "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League", made his directorial debut with "Dawn of the Dead" 15 years ago. "Army of the Dead" is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. According to Variety, Shay Hatten and Snyder are writing the screenplay from story penned by Snyder.Principal photography is set to begin later this year.Snyder is also producing the project along with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller through their Stone Quarry production company. PTI SHDSHD