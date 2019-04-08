David Alan Grier to guest star on 'Queen Sugar'

Los Angeles, Apr 8 (PTI) Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is set to guest star on the fourth season of Ava DuVernay's "Queen Sugar".The "Native Son" star posted an image of a "Queen Sugar" script on Twitter with the caption "Shhhhhhhhhhh!"Details about his role are being kept under wraps. The drama series is currently in production in New Orleans and is set to return to OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) on June 12.Grier will join recently announced recurring guest stars Erica Tazel and Kendall Clark. DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks are attached as executive producers on the show. PTI SHDSHD