David Arquette recovering in hospital after sustaining neck injury during wrestling death match

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) Actor David Arquette has checked into a hospital to get treatment for a neck injury he sustained during a wrestling death match.The 47-year-old actor had fought against Nick Gage in a death match for Joey Janela's LA Confidential on Friday. During the battle, Arquette was smashed over the head with a light-bulb tube which resulted in glass shattering over his skull and cut into his neck, causing blood to spurt out. The video of the violent encounter has since gone viral.Arquette's wife Christina McLarty told The Blast in a video that her husband is in hospital but will be "okay"."He's okay, thank you. After the wrestling match he looked fine, and then (his neck) was irritating him. I don't know, I didn't see the whole thing go down," she said.The actor on Monday released a statement on Twitter, saying he "did not know the extent of what I was participating in"."As some of you might have seen, last week I was injured in a wrestling death match. I wanted to make sure to address the photos and videos that have surfaced from the event, as this is not the type of wrestling you watch on TV," he wrote."I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in. However, I take responsibility for putting myself in that situation," he added. Arquette said he has training for the past six months as he is passionate about wrestling and has the "utmost respect for that sport". He apologised to wrestling fraternity for bringing "any negative attention" to the sport. "...I have zero plans to be involved in a match like this again," he added."I am looking forward to getting back into the ring, under much different circumstances in the near future. However my priority and full-time dedication will always be to acting and producing, and I look forward to sharing some of my exciting new projects in 2019. With love, David Arquette," he concluded. PTI RB RB