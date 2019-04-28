David Bowers tapped for 'Rugrats' live-action movie

Los Angeles, Apr 28 (PTI) "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" director David Bowers has been roped in to helm "Rugrats" live-action movie.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being produced by Karen Rosenfelt.The Nickelodeon and Paramount film will see CG babies moving around in CG diapers on the screen."Rugrats" was the popular Nicktoon show that ran from 1991 and into the 2000s, centering on a group of toddlers, led by a one-year-old named Tommy Pickles, who, at least in their minds, have the most amazing adventures. David Goodman wrote the script for the new film.The feature follows a trio of animated movies released between 1998 and 2003.Besides Tommy, other original characters Chuckie Finster, twins Phil and Lil DeVille, and Angelica Pickle will be featured, along with new entrants.The film is set to be released on January 29, 2021. PTI RDSRDS