David Dastmalchian to play Polka-Dot Man in 'The Suicide Squad'

"Ant-Man" actor David Dastmalchian is set to star in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad".Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will play the comic book villain Polka-Dot Man.Details are being kept under wraps, but additions to the 2016 reboot also include DC villains such as Ratcatcher, Peacemaker, and King Shark.Polka-Dot Man debuted in 1962's Detective Comics No 300. The villain, whose real name is Abner Krill, was a low-level crook who tried to make a name for himself with spot-themed crimes and a costume. The character has appeared less than a dozen times since his creation and is said to lean into his embarrassment of his "lame" abilities.Dastmalchian joins Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney and Idris Elba in the film.This is not his first stint in the DC Entertainment Universe (DCEU).He made his film debut with Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" (2008), in which he played Joker henchman Thomas Schiff. Dastmalchian also featured in an episode of The CW's "The Flash" as villain Abra Kadabra and in few episodes of Fox's Batman prequel "Gotham"."The Suicide Squad" is slated to be released on August 5, 2021.