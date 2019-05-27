David Harbour says new 'Hellboy' film had 'major problems'

London, May 27 (PTI) Actor David Harbour has admitted that "Hellboy" reboot, which bombed at the box office, had "major problems".The film, directed by Neil Marshall, was a major disappointment of the year after raked in just USD 40 million against a USD 50 million budget. Critics also panned the movie for its story and inconsistent tone.During an interview with Digital Spy on the sidelines of MCM Comic-Con, the 44-year-old actor said everyone worked hard and he is proud of the film. "We did our best, but there's so many voices that go into these things and they're not always going to work out. I did what I could do and I feel proud of what I did, but ultimately I'm not in control of a lot of those things," Harbour said.The actor also said many films are often compared by the critics on the level of Marvel films, which he believes is unfair. "The problem that I have with comic book movies nowadays is that I think, and it's a result of the power of Marvel stuff, it's like chocolate, it's a flavour. So everybody goes chocolate is delicious and these guys make the best chocolate. So as you judge the movies, it's like, 'Well it's not as chocolatey as this, this does not taste like chocolate at all'," Harbour said."And I sort of want a world where there's more flavours than just comparisons to chocolate. So in that way when Hellboy is viewed on the chocolate spectrum, it does very poorly. However, the actor does believe the film had some major flaws. "That being said, it also has major problems. I think as a rental or as a movie that you see on an aeroplane, I think you'd be like, 'Oh that was fun' because it's a fun movie, and I think it was unfairly bludgeoned as a result of these comparisons," Harbour added."Hellboy", which also featured Ian McShane and Milla Jovovich, released in April this year. PTI RB RB BKBK