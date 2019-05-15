scorecardresearch
David Letterman's interview series returning to Netflix on May 31

Los Angeles, May 15 (PTI) Veteran late night show host David Letterman is coming back with the second season of his interview series on Netflix from May 31.According to Variety, the new season "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" will have six episodes, that will drop at once.Date of each episode dedicated to in-depth interviews with special guests will be announced later.As per reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be one of the guests featuring on the show. The inaugural season of the show kicked off with President Barack Obama, with George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Letterman's old friend Howard Stern. PTI RDS BKBK

