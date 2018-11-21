Davies & Associates appoints Stuti Murarka as associate - India Practice

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The US business immigration law and investor visa firm serving India Davies & Associates, LLC Wednesday announced the appointment of Stuti Murarka as associate India Practice. "A licensed attorney in India and Illinois, Stuti will be instrumental in furthering and lending support to Davies & Associates efforts in India. With over 7 years of diversified experience, Stuti has worked with well-known legal firms such as Crawford Bayley & Co. and AZB & Partners prior to joining Davies & Associates, LLC at their Chicago office," the company said in a statement. "Stuti has the perfect background we seek to expand our operations in India. Her experience in dealing with law in both India and the US makes her the perfect fit to enhance our on-ground capacity in the US, with regard to our team of experts dedicated to Indian EB-5 matters," Mark Davies, Global Chairman of the company said. Davies & Associates, LLC is a full service US immigration law firm headquartered in New York City, USA with offices across the globe. SVK SHWSHW