Day after resigning from TRS, Telangana MP meets Rahul; likely to join Cong

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A day after resigning from the TRS, Telangana MP K Vishweshwar Reddy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday, amid indications of his joining the Grand Old Party.Sources said Reddy met Gandhi at the latter's residence here and that he was likely to join the Congress during a November 23 public rally, to be addressed by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, at Medchal in Telangana."I had a very warm and cordial meeting with Member of the Lok Sabha, from Telangana, Shri K Vishweshwar Reddy, who resigned from the TRS yesterday."I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future and to working together for the betterment of Telangana," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.He also posted a picture of Reddy and him together.All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana R C Khuntia said Reddy expressed his desire to join the Congress during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, adding that the Telangana MP would join the opposition party soon.In a setback to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the December 7 Assembly polls in the southern state, Reddy quit the party Tuesday and in a letter to its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, said he was disappointed with the party at various levels.He was forced into a position of contemplating leaving the party, despite the fact that the TRS enjoyed a significant goodwill in the "social circles that we are in", Reddy said in his letter to Rao.He listed his disappointments at five levels -- personal, injustice to the party workers who worked for Telangana's statehood, constituency, state and party -- in the letter.Reddy also said he would resign from the Lok Sabha.The 119-member Telangana Assembly will go to the polls on December 7 and the results will be announced on December 11. PTI SKC RC