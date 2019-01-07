scorecardresearch
Day after snowfall, sunny morning in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) A day after the first snowfall of the year, Shimla woke up to a sunny morning on Monday.The weather would mostly remain dry in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, the Meteorological Department said.However, there might be snowfall and rain at isolated places of the state on January 8-9 due to western disturbances, Met Centre, Shimla Director Manmohan Singh said. PTI DJI RC

