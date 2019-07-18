Day after: Villagers, officials in standoff over burial spot for 10 dead in shootout

(Eds: Fresh inputs from spot, merges related stories) Sonbhadra/Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) A day after the shootout over a piece of land in Sonbhadra district that killed 10 people, the villagers there were locked in a standoff with the local administration -- over land to bury their dead. The police Thursday conducted more raids, bringing the number of those arrested in the case to 25. Apart from the 10 killed, 18 others were injured Wednesday when they resisted an attempt by a village pradhan and his supporters to take possession of the 90 bighas of disputed land in the districts Ghorawal area. The men accompanying the village head had allegedly opened fire on the people, killing nine of them on the spot. On Thursday, as the Opposition created uproar in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council over the deaths and the states scheduled tribes commission decided to conduct its own probe, there was gloom in the nondescript Ubha village. Also on was a dispute between the villagers and the administration over the burial of the bodies. The villagers were adamant that the bodies be buried at the spot where the shootout took place, which is on the disputed piece of land. But the administration wanted the last rites only at the place where the villagers traditionally perform them. The matter had not been resolved till the evening. Villager Ramraj said three generations of his family had farmed on the land, and alleged there had been illegal attempts to evict them from there. The land earlier belonged to an IAS officer and he had sold it to village head Yagya Dutt, who wanted to take its possession, Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh had earlier told PTI. The police also said they had initiated proceedings some time back for attachment of that piece of land. Shocked villagers fumbled for words when a PTI correspondent visited the Ubha Thursday. The villagers were demanding that no one involved in the firing should escape punishment. Nandlal said his wife Basmati (45) died in the firing. Another villager, Rambali, lost his brother and sister-in-law. The FIR registered by the police names 11 assailants and mentions that 50 others were involved in the shootout. Police have arrested Girijesh and Vimlesh, two nephews of the village head, and are trying to trace him as well. In Lucknow, proceedings of the state Legislative Council were stalled by a determined opposition which forced repeated adjournments during the Question and Zero hours. The House was adjourned for the day when opposition member trooped into the Well, shouting anti-government slogans and brandishing placards. Samajwadi Party legislators also sat on a dharna before the statue of former prime minister Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan premises, ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session of the legislature. SP leaders claimed the states BJP government has failed to maintain law and order. The Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission Thursday accused local officials of negligence in tackling the land dispute which triggered the firing. The commission Thursday rushed a two-member team to the village. Deputy Chairman Maniram Kaul and member Ramsewak Kharwar will visit the scene of the crime, meet the tribals there and submit a report to chairman Brij Lal, a press statement said. The commission also directed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police to deploy police force in the area and ensure security for the villagers. A Congress delegation Thursday visited the village and demanded a judicial inquiry by a Supreme Court judge. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Ajay Kumar Lallu, who led the delegation, said he has sent his report to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He said Gandhi is likely to visit the village and meet the victims. PTI COR ABN NAV SAB ABH RAX ASHASHASH