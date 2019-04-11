Day ahead of Rahul's address, stage collapses in TN; none hurt

Theni (TN), Apr 11 (PTI) A stage erected for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address an election campaign meeting on Friday in Theni town in Tamil Nadu collapsed, but no one was injured.Gandhi is to address the meeting in support of the party candidate E V K S Ilangovan.The stage was put up on a grand scale on Theni-Annanji road.Congress workers were working round-the-clock to repair the stage.Party leaders said Gandhi will address the meeting as scheduled. PTI Corr SSN IND ABHABHABH