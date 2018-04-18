Days of incremental change are over: PM Modi

By Aditi Khanna

London, Apr 18 (PTI) Taking a dig at the previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said days of incremental change are over and Indians have become more and more aspirational under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking at the Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here, Modi said people have more expectations from his government because they know that it can deliver.

"People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it. Days of incremental change are over," Prime Minister Modi said responding to a series of questions anchored by Prasoon Joshi, the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.

Responding to a question, Prime Minister Modi said impatience is not a bad thing. "If a person has a cycle, a person aspires a scooter. If a person has a scooter, a person aspires a car. It is natural to aspire. India is getting increasingly aspirational," he said.

"Earlier, people had adopted a chalta hai attitude but now they have high expectations from us," Modi said, adding that the 125 crore people of India now feel excitement, hope and expectation.

"If you will see where we stand in comparison to previous government, I can affirm that we left no stone unturned in doing good for the country on any parameter," he added. PTI ZH ASK AKJ ZH ZH