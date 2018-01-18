DB Corp Q3 net profit at Rs 78 crore

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Media firm DB Corp today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 118.10 crore in October-December period a year ago, DB Corp said in a BSE filing.

It said the performance is not comparable year-on-year as last years figure included one-offs pertaining to private treaty and festival billing.

The total income during the period under review was at Rs 602.46 crore. It was Rs 630.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 483.37 crore.

The companys advertising revenue was at Rs 426.3 crore during the quarter. It stood at Rs 453 crore in December quarter 2016-17.

Shares of DB Corp today settled at Rs 355.35 on BSE, down 3.59 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH ANU