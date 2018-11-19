DB Corp's radio division hikes ad rates by 15% across key markets

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Media firm DB Corp Monday said its radio division MY FM has increased its advertisement rates by 15 per cent across key markets. "The hike is effective November 15, 2018, backed by strong growth in listenership across its key markets including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Surat, Nashik, Aurangabad and Rajkot," DB Corp said in a regulatory filing. "The network has seen considerable growth and traction over the last few months. MY FM has been able to consolidate its leadership position across all key markets," it added. DB Corp publishes newspapers including Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Dainik Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, and operates My FM radio station in 30 cities. Shares of DB Corp were trading 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 180 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS