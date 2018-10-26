DB Realty's Q2 loss widens to Rs 16.75 cr

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) DB Realty Friday reported a standalone loss of Rs 16.75 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.Its net loss stood at Rs 12.39 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.Revenue from operations declined to Rs 20.67 lakh during July-September quarter from Rs 2.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, total income rose to Rs 24.42 crore from Rs 10.42 crore during the period under review. PTI MJH ABM