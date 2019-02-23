DC-led team visits LoC to address problems of border residents in J-K's Rajouri�

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Amid frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, a team of senior civil and police officials on Saturday visited cross-border shelling affected areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to mitigate the problems being faced by border residents, an official spokesperson said.The team, headed by deputy commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad visited forward areas in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors to take first-hand appraisal from the local populace in view of frequent ceasefire violations and shelling in the past few days, he said.Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas and Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Vinod Bhel, besides senior officers of various departments, he said Asad interacted with the shelling-affected population and took stock of their issues.The deputy commissioner was apprised of several issues like construction of new individual and community bunkers and proper rehabilitation of border people, the spokesperson said.He said the people also demanded deputation of veterinary doctors for treatment of injured livestock.In this regard, decision was taken to operate veterinary sub-centre on a temporary basis, the spokesperson said.Regarding construction of bunkers, he said the deputy commissioner informed that 145 community and individual bunkers in the Nowshera region and 20 more in Sunderbani are at different phases of execution.The officers also took stock of the measures being put in place to provide necessary help to the affected people, the spokesperson said.He said Asad also directed the officers to station at headquarters to redress the problems of the people and ensure the provision of all the basic amenities so that the people do not face any hardship.During the visit, he said the deputy commissioner visited the construction sites of bunkers along the LoC being executed by the Public Works Department in the areas which experienced repeated ceasefire violation.These bunkers included the community as well as individual and the concerned executing agency was directed to speed up the work for early completion of facility, he said. PTI TAS KJKJ