DCB Bank plans to raise Rs 500 cr via bonds

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Private sector DCB Bank will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds and related instruments on a private placement basis, the lender said in its annual report.The bank said it will seek approval from shareholders in its ensuing annual general meeting in June for raising of funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities, long terms infrastructure bonds or such other bonds in domestic/overseas market, on a private placement basis.The bank has been borrowing funds to meet the business requirements, it said."Further, considering the features of the revised guidelines issued by the RBI on issue of long term bonds/Basel III Tier I /Tier II bonds and the fact that these bonds will also assist the bank in reducing asset liability mismatches," the bank said.The Board of Directors has proposed to obtain the consent of the members of the bank for borrowing/ raising funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities up to Rs 500 crore (for additional Tier I and Tier II capital) in one or more tranches, it said further in the annual report 2018-19.The bank's annual general meeting is scheduled for June 1, 2019.Stock of DCB Bank traded 1.51 per cent up at Rs 214.85 on the BSE. PTI KPM BAL