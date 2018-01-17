DCB Banks Q3 net profit up 11 pc at Rs 57 cr

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) DCB Bank today reported a net profit of Rs 57 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017, up 11 per cent year-on-year.

The private sector lender had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 51 crore in the third quarter of 2016-17.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said it earned a net interest income of Rs 250 crore in the October-December 2017- 18, compared to Rs 209 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

The net advances grew to Rs 18,595 crore as on December 31, 2017 from Rs 14,584 crore at the end of December 2016.

Gross NPA ratio of the bank was 1.89 per cent as on December 31, 2017 compared to 1.55 per cent on December 31, 2016.

"Gross NPA includes slippage of one restructured corporate advance in Q3 FY2018," the bank said.

DCB Bank had 311 branches at the end of December 2017.

Shares of the bank today ended 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 193.55 apiece on BSE. PTI NKD CS SBT