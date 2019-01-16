DCB Q3 profit surges 51 pc to Rs 86 cr

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Private sector lender DCB Bank Wednesday posted 50.8 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 86.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 57.01 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.Total income of the lender also increased to Rs 871.78 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 685.72 crore, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 1.92 per cent of the total advances during the reported quarter as against 1.89 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2017-18.However, net NPAs of the bank declined to 0.71 per cent from 0.89 per cent of the total assets. PTI DP RUJ ANU