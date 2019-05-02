DCM Shriram shares end over 7 pc higher post robust Q4 earnings

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Shares of DCM Shriram zoomed over 7 per cent Thursday after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The scrip jumped 7.22 per cent to close at Rs 465 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 11.78 per cent to Rs 484.80. At the NSE, shares of the company zoomed 5.29 per cent to end at Rs 458. DCM Shriram Wednesday reported nearly six-fold jump in net profit at Rs 293 crore for January-March quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 51 crore in the year-ago period, the company, which is into chemicals, sugar, fertiliser and seed businesses, said in a regulatory filing. Net revenue from operations rose 21 per cent to Rs 1,888 crore from Rs 1,566 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SUM RVKRVK