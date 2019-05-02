DCM Shriram shares zoom nearly 12 pc post robust Q4 earnings

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Shares of DCM Shriram Thursday zoomed nearly 12 per cent after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of last fiscal.The scrip after a positive opening further jumped 11.78 per cent to Rs 484.80 on the BSE.At the NSE, shares gained 11.50 per cent to Rs 485.DCM Shriram Wednesday reported nearly six-fold jump in net profit at Rs 293 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal.Its net profit stood at Rs 51 crore in the year-ago period, the company, which is into chemicals, sugar, fertiliser and seed businesses, said in a regulatory filing.Net revenue from operations rose 21 per cent to Rs 1,888 crore from Rs 1,566 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SUM ANUANU