DCPCR requests police to celebrate Friendship Day with schoolchildren

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A police-student display of bonhomie to mark this Friendship Day is on the cards if a request made by the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights to City Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik gets accepted. The child rights body has written to Delhi Police commissioner Patnaik, urging him to interact with 60 schoolchildren to celebrate Friendship Day in order to familiarise the students with police. The DCPCR has also written to the Directorate of Education (DoE) asking them to issue an advisory to all the schools in the national capital to arrange visits of children to nearby police stations on the Friendship Day. In the letter to the police commissioner, the DCPCR said it has planned to organised "one-hour visit of Delhi police headquarters" on August 6 with a group of 60 government school students, including 30 girls. "They will come along with their six teachers. This will be an effort to make them familiar with police personnel and make them understand about the support and help extended by them at the time of need, emergency and threat," the letter said. The body is awaiting a confirmation from the police commissioner. Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August but since government offices are closed, we are planning to conduct the visit on August 6, it said. In the letter to the DoE, the DCPCR also said the advisory should state that the children will be tying friendship bands made by them to the wrists of police personnel. "It is a step ahead to bridge the gap between police and civil society, where children are not scared to interact with police," the letter said. PTI SLB CK