DCW chief asks police to register FIR after video of elderly man assaulting minor girl goes viral

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal asked the police on Tuesday to register a Zero FIR after a video clip purportedly showing an elderly man sexually abusing a minor girl went viral on social media. Maliwal asked the Delhi Police to register Zero FIR in the matter as the location of the incident was not immediately known. A Delhi Police officer said the incident is not in their knowledge and that comments made by a few viewers suggest that the incident took place somewhere else. In such cases of sexual assault, Delhi Police has zero tolerance and takes severe legal actions, the police officer said. Maliwal posted the video clip on social media but later deleted it. She asked the police to "immediately file FIR & arrest this pervert". Later she tweeted, "This very disturbing video was viral on social media. Made my blood boil. Want the man to get strongest punishment. Shared video so that he is identified! However, have deleted it & sought report from Police. Apologize if I have hurt sentiments. Intention is only to get justice for girl."