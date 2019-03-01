DCW chief writes to Delhi CP over sale of illegal liquor, drugs

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over sale of illegal liquor and drugs in the national capital. In a letter to Patnaik, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in every lane that she went to in the last five days, women and girls told her about the "sale of illegal liquor and drugs from houses and that the crime remains unchecked as the local police is hand in glove with the criminals".She said the national capital was in a firm grip of drug and liquor menace and "generations were being destroyed and the roots of the country were being weakened". Blaming drugs and liquor for the growing crime rate in the city, Maliwal wrote that she met some boys who were consuming drugs openly in New Seemapuri. The DCW chief said they told her how initially they were forced to consume drugs till they became addicted. Now they indulge in petty crimes to collect money for buying drugs. The commission on Thursday issued notices to the Delhi Police over complaints of illicit liquor and drugs being sold at Jahangirpuri and Bhalaswa. "Locals have lost trust in police when they realised that the criminals are openly peddling drugs and liquor due to their collusion with the police," Maliwal wrote in her letter to the Delhi Police commissioner. She has urged Patnaik to urgently convene a high level meeting of the special commissioners and DCPs and ensure that illegal liquor and drugs were not sold in the city. "Ascertain the source of illegal alcohol and drugs that is being supplied in Delhi and take strongest action against the high level criminals involved in the racket," she said in the letter. She also requested Patnaik to take strongest action against police officials who are operating in collusion with liquor and drug peddlers. Maliwal has asked him to send a report regarding this to the DCW in the next 10 days. The commission is carrying out a 12-day-long 'Mahila Suraksha Padyatra' in Delhi. During the 'padyatra', the DCW members are meeting people, hearing their complaints and initiating actions on the spot. The 'padyatra' will culminate on March 8 in Connaught Place at an event to mark the International Women's Day. PTI UZM UZM SNESNE