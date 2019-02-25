DCW dealt with over 52,000 cases in past three years: Outcome budget

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has dealt with over 52,000 cases in the last three years, which is more than double the numbers addressed in the past eight years, the Outcome Budget of Delhi government Monday said. The Outcome Budget was presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly.It said between 2015-18, a total of 52,473 cases were addressed by the DCW in comparison to 20,000 cases dealt between 2007-15. Twenty-four programmes were included in the Women and Child Development department in 2018-19, it said.The report also said that 101 'Anganwadi Hub Centres have been set-up by merging 357 'Anganwadi' centres on the pattern of pre-school delivery system.It pointed out that spacious and vibrant 'mohalla playschools' for children aged between 3-6 years from economically disadvantaged background has also been developed.As many as 10,897 'Anganwadi' centres are presently providing nutrition, vaccination, health services and pre-school activities under Integrated Child Development Services, a government programme which provides food, preschool education, primary healthcare, immunization, health check-up and referral services to children under six years of age and their mothers.The Outcome Budget mentioned that 75 per cent of the 137 critical indicators under the WCD Department were "on track" while 15 per cent of the 21 critical indicators under the WCD department were "off track". PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS