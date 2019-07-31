DCW demands Unnao rape survivor be airlifted to Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday and urged her to ensure that the Unnao rape survivor who was critically injured in a car-truck collision was airlifted to Delhi for treatment. Maliwal also hit out at Yogi Adityanath, wondering why the chief minister had not yet met the 19-year-old woman, who accused Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017. The rape survivor was travelling with her family when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli on Sunday. Two family members were killed, while the woman and her lawyer suffered critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. The family has alleged there was a conspiracy behind the incident. "Met @anandibenpatel ji & demanded airlifting Unnao victim 2 Delhi 4 best treatment, compensation 4 victim & removal of Sengar from BJP and Legislative Assembly," Maliwal posted on Twitter. The DCW chairperson also requested the governor and Adityanath to meet the woman, and demanded that the case should be fast-tracked. In a series of questions, Maliwal asked Adityanath why no action had been taken against the rape-accused legislator despite "33 complaints" made by the woman in the past one year. "Why haven't you (Adityanath) met the victim till now? Why has compensation not been given to them?" she asked on Twitter. "Why is Sengar still an MLA? Why has the son-in-law of UP minister Arun Singh not been arrested?" The state BJP had said on Tuesday that Sengar was suspended from the party "long ago". The party, however, has not given the date when this suspension took place. "Why has no action been taken against the SP (superintendent of police) and the personal security staff who used to leak information to Sengar? Why has the victim not been taken to Delhi for treatment?" asked Maliwal, who has been in Lucknow from Monday to meet the victim. Sengar, a political strongman and a four-time MLA from the state, was arrested in April last year in connection with the rape case. The CBI, which has taken over the case, has booked Sengar and nine others on murder charges in connection with the collision. "DCW will fight for the victim and her family till our last breath. We urge the UP government to act before it is too late," she said. "With delay of every passing minute, they are strangulating the flow of justice." PTI SLBHMB