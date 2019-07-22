DCW issues notice to EC over rape convict's photo on election hoarding in Punjab

(Eds: Updating with EC response) New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to the Election Commission over a district poll panel in Punjab allegedly putting the picture of a 2012 Delhi gang rape convict on a hoarding.The Election Commission has now sought a report from the chief electoral officer of Punjab on the issue by Tuesday morning, official sources said.Reportedly, the hoarding was put up by the Hoshiarpur district election office to encourage people to vote.On December 16, 2012, six men assaulted and raped a 23- year-old paramedic student in a moving bus in Delhi and a fortnight later, she succumbed in a Singapore hospital.The victim's mother, Asha Devi, apprised DCW chief Swati Maliwal of the matter and said a picture is being circulated on social media wherein the photograph of Mukesh Singh, a convict in the rape case, was displayed on official hoardings in Punjab.Describing the matter a "great shame" and an "attempt to glorify a rape convict", Maliwal issued a notice to the EC.In the notice she mentioned that this has caused great pain and hurt not only to the parents of the victim but also to all victims of sexual violence.The DCW sought the strictest of actions in the matter against those responsible for this act and asked the EC to fix accountability of officers."The commission has sought the names of the officers responsible for the act and details of the action that has been taken against them."The commission has also sought the steps that shall be taken by the Election Commission to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future," Maliwal said.The DCW chairperson said instead of ensuring that the rape convict is given death penalty as ordered by the Supreme Court, government agencies are "glorifying" him."The convict whose photo has been displayed on advertising boards played a major role in the December 2012 gang rape of Nirbhaya. In fact, he has even been heard stating on record that women invite rape. Is he a model citizen that his photo should be publicised?" Maliwal said.Terming it an attack "most brutal, barbaric and diabolical", the Supreme Court in 2017, upheld the death sentence for four men convicted of the savage rape and murder of the young woman who came to be known by an outraged nation as "Nirbhaya", the fearless.One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail here, while a minor, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board.He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term. PTI SLB NAB IJT