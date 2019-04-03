DCW issues notice to FSL seeking details of pendency of cases

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Wednesday issued a notice to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the national capital and sought details about the pendency of cases as well as the reasons for the delay.Delhi continues to witness a high rate of crime against women and children, the DCW said, adding that the major cause for this is the lack of deterrence arising out of low conviction rate in such cases. The Commission had visited the FSL in Rohini and given recommendations to address the issues, specially pendency, that the laboratory was contending with. Till date no action taken report has been submitted by the FSL, the Commission said. In its notice, the Commission has sought the latest data of cases (category-wise) pending at the FSL with month wise pendency from January 2017 till date.The Commission has also asked the FSL how many cases it has forwarded to other labs every year since January 2017 and in how many cases the report is awaited.To ascertain the reason for pendency, the Commission has asked the FSL to submit the number of posts (regular and contractual) filled in the lab since January 2017, the number of posts vacant as on date and details of these posts. PTI SLB SLB TDSTDS