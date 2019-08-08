DCW issues notice to police over acid attack on girl

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the police on Thursday seeing details of a 2014 case in which a girl was allegedly molested in the Ranhola area. The girl has also alleged the accused kidnapped her and took her to Rajasthan where they forced her to drink acid in March this year. She is currently undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the commission said. In her complaint to the DCW, the victim alleged that in 2014, she had complained to the police about being threatened and molested by some men in her neighbourhood, following which a case was registered at the Ranhola police station. The complainant stated that ever since her complaint, she and her family have been subjected to several attacks, the commission said. In March this year, the girl was subjected to a gruesome acid attack in Rajasthan which led to the removal of several organs in her body, the panel said, adding she is currently being fed through a pipe. The panel also claimed that on July 26, a man entered into her room in the hospital and attempted to strangulate her and a police complaint was lodged.The DCW recently learnt about the girl through its Acid Attack and Rehabilitation Cell, the panel said. DCW chief Swati Maliwal and member Promila Gupta went and met the girl in the hospital on Wednesday. The doctors informed them that the girl is seriously injured. Taking a serious view of the matter and the apparent police inaction for several years which led to such a severe torture of the girl and her family, the commission has issued notice to the Delhi Police, the panel said.The commission has sought details of the action taken on the incidents of acid attack and reasons about the delay in the arrest of the accused who have continued to harass the victim. The police have been asked to respond to the notice by August 12.Maliwal said, Acid attacks are continuing unabated in the country. Hardly any action is taken against the wrongdoers. The allegations of the girl and her family of police inaction are very serious. We have issued notice to police and shall take strict action. We shall also rehabilitate the girl as due to these incidents she has had to leave her studies as well." PTI SLB SMN