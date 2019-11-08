DCW issues notice to police, seeks action taken report over attack on woman police officer

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued a notice to the city police seeking details about action taken in the matter pertaining to the alleged attack on a woman police officer during the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes last week.In the violence on Saturday, at least 20 Delhi Police personnel and several lawyers were injured.In a notice issued to joint commissioner of police, Central Range, the panel said it has taken suo-motu cognisance of a video being circulated on social media wherein a violent crowd of men are seen assaulting a lady officer. In another purported video of the incident, the officer can be seen pleading to a group of lawyers to not indulge in violence but they do not pay heed to her. "It is observed in the video that she was pleading with the crowd presumably not to indulge in violence, but the men continued to assault her. Their act is shameful to say the least and needs to be dealt with strictly," the DCW said in the notice.This is a very "serious and unfortunate" incident and raises a question mark on the law and order situation in the capital, as even a woman police officer is not safe, the panel said.The women's panel has sought to know whether an FIR has been registered in the matter and also asked for its copy. In case the FIR has not been registered, the panel sought to know the reasons for it. It has also asked whether any accused have been identified and arrested. It also sought an action taken report in the matter.The panel has sought the information by November 13. DCW chief Swati Maliwal condemned the incident and tweeted, "The attack on .... is very unfortunate! Violence of any kind from any side is not acceptable. The lawyers and police are two important pillars of justice in the society. I hope that an atmosphere of peace is established soon and that everyone should work for the public!" Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had sought an immediate probe into the alleged attack on the senior woman police officer during the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes last week. PTI SLB SLB TDSTDS