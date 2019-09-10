DCW says police delayed filing of case against spa centres running prostitution

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday said police registered a case after a delay of five days in connection with alleged sex rackets operating from spa and massage parlours in Nawada and Mohan Garden areas of West Delhi.DCW chief Swati Maliwal and another panel member on September 4 carried out a surprise inspection at two spa centres in Dwarka police district.During inspection, the panel claimed, the spa centres were found running prostitution rackets and one of them was operating without license.Despite Delhi Police being present on the spot, no FIR was registered in the matter, the panel said.The DCW had summoned Delhi Police on Monday to explain why it did not register a case, it said.Delhi Police appeared before the Commission and stated that it registered an FIR on Sunday night, after a delay of five days, the panel said.Police confirmed that FIRs have been registered under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.Maliwal had also issued summons to MCD on the issue and sought action-taken report, the panel said.Senior officials from MCD also appeared before the Commission on Monday and provided lists of spas being run across Delhi, it added. They admitted prostitution rackets are running in spa centres and the same needs to be checked. The MCD officials accepted that cross-gender massage should not be allowed and there are several problems in their licensing process, the panel said. PTI SLB AMP DPB