DCW seeks details on alleged rape and murder of 5-yr-old girl in Delhi

/RNew Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought details on the alleged rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in northwest Delhi.The DCW took suo motu cognisance of the media reports on the alleged rape and murder in Samaypur Badli area, its chief Swati Maliwal said in a notice to the Delhi Police. It has been reported that the child went missing on January 26 and her body was found the next day. Reportedly, she was raped before being killed, the notice said. Calling it a "very serious matter", the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case and asked if any arrest has been made. The DCW has also sought a copy of the post-mortem report."Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the information to the commission latest by February 1," Maliwal said in the notice. PTI UZM GVS