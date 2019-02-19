DCW to study plight of war widows

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women has launched a study to bring into focus the plight of war widows. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said the study will help the commission ascertain the problems being faced by the war widows and their families. "The commission will undertake a study on the present condition of women whose lives have been devastated due to untimely death of their husbands in terror attacks," she said. Mailwal said it will help the commission in providing recommendations to the government for ensuring their welfare and rehabilitation. The initiative comes after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. The commission has written to the Home and Defence ministries seeking names and addresses of such families. "Today, the entire country is submerged in grief over the deaths of our brave soldiers in the terrorist attack in Pulwama," the DCW said in a statement. "Each and every soldier who has died for our country has left behind a family and it is the responsibility of the state to ensure their well being. In the Pulwama attack, many women have been widowed at a young age, some with small children," it said. PTI SLB SNESNE