DCW urges EC to action against politicians who make offensive remarks against women

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written to the Election Commission, urging it to take strict action against politicians who make "disparaging" comments against women, following SP leader Azam Khan's offensive remarks targeting BJP's Jaya Prada.In its letter to the poll panel, the DCW has suggested that the Model Code of Conduct should be revised to include a provision that no party or individual is allowed to pass gender-based comments or comments that outrage the modesty and integrity of a woman.In case a candidate or member of a political party is found to violate the poll code, he should be barred from contesting the current election, it said.The EC should ensure registration of an FIR and arrest of the individual concerned, if violation of the code is found, the DCW has suggested the poll body. Without naming anybody, Khan had told an election rally in Rampur, "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years.""People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear, he had said.The BJP claimed that the comment was made against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who is fighting the Lok Sabha polls against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Khan from the Rampur seat. The National Commission for Women has also urged the EC to take "strong action" against Khan for his remarks and even issued a show cause notice to the SP leader. PTI SLB SLB ANBANB