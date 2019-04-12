DDA 2019 scheme: People can sample flats; shuttle available to reach sites in Narela

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) People can visit sample flats across all categories under the new housing scheme of the DDA, available in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, the urban body said Friday.The Delhi Development Authority on March 25 had launched its new housing scheme online, which offers nearly 18,000 flats across four categories -- HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS. "The DDA has made available sample flats across all categories at Vasant Kunj and Narela. Sample flats are open for inspection to public on all days, including Saturdays Sundays from 10 AM to 6 PM," the DDA said in a statement.As many as 17,922 flats are on offer on four categories -- HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS. The scheme closes on May 10.The flats available in the four categories are -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS)."The DDA has also made arrangement for running of shuttle bus service from Jahangirpuri Metro Station to Narela every Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays till the scheme is open."Bus service is available for various pockets located at Narela for the convenience of the public to visit the site and inspect the sample flats as well as satisfy themselves with regard to site, location and other infrastructure available in the area," it said.The DDA said it is developing Narela sub-city by providing supporting infrastructure of institutional, commercial nature and sports facilities.The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 within hours of its launch had "received three lakh hits" on the urban body's website, a senior official earlier said.For the economic weaker section (EWS) category, application fee is Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh for the LIG category and Rs 2 lakh for MIG and HIG flats.The scheme is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas.From application to verification and other formalities, all processes would be conducted online, the officials said.Application forms can be accessed online on websites of 13 empanelled banks, they said. PTI KND KJKJ