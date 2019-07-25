DDA allots flats for wait-listed registrants ending 34-yr wait

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) After a 34-year wait, the Delhi government on Thursday conducted a draw for allotment of flats for the wait-listed registrants of DDA housing scheme, according to an official statement.The government said around 19,000 people had applied for Economic Weaker Section (EWS) flats in 1985 with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and deposited a registration amount of Rs 3,000.There were several reasons behind delay in conducting the draw for allotment of flats, a government official said.These flats have been built by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (erstwhile Slum and JJ Department in DDA), on the group housing pattern."The draw was conducted in presence of independent judges. The scheme will provide houses to 1,073 applicants who have shown their willingness to accept allotment at Savda Ghewra, Nangloi areas," the statement read.The cost of these flats will be around Rs 12.5 lakh each.All the registrants will be given three months to deposit the amount and possession of the flats will be given after payment is made, it stated. PTI BUN BUN NSDNSD