DDA, HDFC ink MoU for cashless transactions at sports complexes, golf courses

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority and the HDFC Bank on Wednesday joined hands for providing cashless e-transactions for utilisation of its sports complexes and golf courses, officials said.The DDA operates sports complexes in all zones of Delhi."An MoU was signed between the DDA and HDFC Bank today in the presence of Tarun Kapoor, Vice Chairman of the DDA and other senior officers for providing online booking facilities, online payment and cashless transactions for utilisation of facilities at DDA's sports complexes and golf courses," a senior official said. DDA's first sports complex -- Siri Fort Sports Complex -- was opened in 1989 and thereafter, 14 other complexes and two golf courses have been developed, the DDA said. For Commonwealth Games 2010, the DDA had developed stadia at Siri Fort for squash and badminton and at Yamuna Sports Complex for archery and table tennis. These stadia are being utilised for holding regional, national and international-level tournaments and are also available for use by the public."Though these sports complexes are membership-oriented having playing rights only, non-members of the public can also utilise the facilities on payment of the prescribed charges. Special concessions are available for students, senior citizens, schools, sports federations and associations," according to a statement.The HDFC Bank will provide a web and mobile app for booking and online payment as well as POS machines for cashless transactions and payment gateway, the official said.Non-members can also utilise online booking facilities and online payments by using the app on their mobile phones."At initial stage cashless transaction facilities will be rolled out in a period of two months for five sports venues i.e. Siri Fort Sports Complex, Rohini Sports Complex, Dwarka Sports Complex, Yamuna Sports Complex and Qutab Golf Course and after that for all sports complexes and Golf Courses," the statement added.