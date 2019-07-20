DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Draw of lots on Jul 23

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The draw of lots for allotment of flats to applicants under DDA's Housing Scheme 2019 will be held on July 23, officials said Saturday.The scheme is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the DDA has received about 50,000 applications."The draw of lots for the scheme will be held on July 23 from 12:30 pm onwards and the process will be streamed live on the web through the DDA website," a senior DDA official said.Applicants can also visit the DDA headquarters at Vikas Sadan at INA to watch the proceedings at Nagarik Suvidha Kendra, he said.The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 was launched on March 25, offering flats under four categories. The flats available in these categories are - 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).The deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after it received a not-so-encouraging response."As many as 17,922 flats are on offer in four categories HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS," a senior DDA official had said.For the economically weaker section category, the application fee was fixed at Rs 25,000, for LIG it was Rs 1 lakh and for MIG and HIG flats Rs 2 lakh.On June 11, DDA's vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor attributed the poor response from applicants to the bulk of flats being located in Narela are in outer Delhi, among other factors.Recently, the DDA had approved a proposal to reduce the cost of EWS flats in Narela, part of the online Housing Scheme 2019, "by up to 40 per cent of the construction cost".The modified rates would apply to allottees of the current scheme.In case of leftover flats, it would be re-advertised soon at reduced rates. This will make these flats available at concessional rates to the economically weaker section, it had said. PTI KND ABHABH