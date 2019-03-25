DDA launches new housing scheme online

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority Monday launched its new housing scheme online, which offers nearly 18,000 flats across four categories, officials said.The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 which opened to receive applications in the morning, has "received three lakh hits" on the urban body's website, they said."As many as 17,922 flats are on offer on four categories -- HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS. The scheme closes on May 10," a senior DDA official said.The flats available in the four categories are -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS), he said.For the economic weaker section (EWS) category, application fee is Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh for the LIG category and Rs 2 lakh for MIG and HIG flats.The scheme is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas.From application to verification and other formalities, all processes would be conducted online, the officials said.Application forms can be accessed online on websites of 13 empanelled banks, they said. PTI KND NIT SNESNE