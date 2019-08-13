DDA nod for launching online scheme for commercial properties on first-come-first-serve basis

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday approved a proposal for launching an online running scheme for 225 commercial built-up properties on a first-come-first-serve basis, officials said.The decision was taken during an authority meeting of the urban body at the Raj Niwas, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, also the chairman of DDA."The authority approved the proposal for launching an online running scheme for 225 commercial built-up properties on a first-come-first-serve basis on the lines of a scheme earlier launched by the Housing Department for disposal of undisposed built-up units," the DDA said in a statement.Most of these are small shops that may be taken by small shopkeepers who may find it easier to take the shops through an online system, the officials said, adding that these units are located in Rohini, Narela, and East, West and South Zones of the DDA."The scheme will be operational until the entire inventory included under the scheme is disposed of. The list of available shops with tentative size, location and tentative cost will be made available on the DDA website."Desirous applicants can apply online and opt for specific units on a first-come-first--serve basis. Once he or she has selected a specific unit online, he or she will be required to deposit the token money of 10 per cent of the cost of unit within 30 minutes, and till the expiry of 30 minutes, the unit will not be available for selection by others," the statement said.In its meeting, the authority also approved disposal of residential plots for group housing societies through "e-auction mode".Individuals, partnership firms, private and public limited, or consortium, which have sufficient funds to purchase the land and develop the project, can be part of it, the statement said."The developer will require to develop group housing in terms of Master Plan of Delhi 2021, with 15 per cent of floor area ratio (FAR) for community service personnel, and lower category housing, and this economically weaker section (EWS) component will be over and above the permissible FAR. "The auction purchaser will have to complete the EWS portion first and obtain occupancy certificate for the same, before getting the occupancy certificate for the remunerative portion," it said.The developer entity should not handover possession of other (non-EWS) flats to anyone before handing over EWS flats to DDA, the statement said. PTI KND KJKJ