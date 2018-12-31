DDA to launch online portal to facilitate stakeholders of land polling policy

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch an online portal next month to facilitate stakeholders of a land pooling policy, officials said Monday.The land pooling policy, notified by the DDA in September this year, is aimed at allowing the city to get 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people.It covers urbanizable areas of urban extensions at 95 villages in the national capital.DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, "We have already notified land-pooling policy. We will launch an online portal by the end of January. Interested parties can put their applications on this portal."He said the authority will organise nukkad nataks (street plays) to aware farmers about the policy.The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is planning to introduce urban land title Act to prevent land fraud.Under the land pooling policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders. Formulated with an aim to provide affordable housing in Delhi, the policy is also expected to trigger huge economic, social and civic development in the city. It is likely to "benefit lakhs of farmers" while generating immense investment opportunities, the DDA had said in September. PTI BUN DPB