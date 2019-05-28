DDC joins hands with Rocky Mountain Institute to provide platform for mobility solutions

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Delhi government's policy think tank DDC has joined hands with Rocky Mountain Institute to provide a platform to new innovative ideas in various categories including electric mobility for piloting sustainable solutions to local problems in the national capital, officials said Tuesday. The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi and non profit group Rocky Mountain Institute are collaborating for conceiving, financing and testing mobility solutions that align with the Indian government's vision for a shared, electric and connected mobility future.Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of DDC said,"Under the initiative, innovative ideas will be invited from stakeholders on four broad categories- electric mobility, non motorised transport, shared mobility and last mile connectivity- for conceiving and piloting sustainable solutions to overcome local problems in Delhi." The ideas could be furnished on an application window on the RMI website. The best 10 ideas will be shortlisted and discussed at an Urban Mobility Lab to be hosted on June 26-27, Shah said.The workable ideas will finally be piloted on ground, he said."The urban mobility lab hopefully will become a platform for turning our flagship policies, such as electric vehicle policy of Delhi, into projects on the ground, said the DDC vice chairman.Shah said the e-mobility policy is under the final stage of completion and will be presented before the Delhi cabinet for approval.He said feedback from stakeholders including input from United Nations (UN) have been studied to make the e-vehicle policy a model one."We are looking to develop pilot projects that address important opportunity areas in Delhi's mobility system," said RMI principal Akshima Ghate. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS