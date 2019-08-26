DDC Kishtwar inspects ongoing work of 1000-MW HEP Pakal Dul project

Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) The Kishtwar District Development Commissioner (DDC) on Monday issued directions to resolve problems related to the ongoing works of the 1000-MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Power (HEP) project, officials said. DDC AS Rana, during an inspection of the project, also asked six project-affected families (PAFs), who have received compensation, to vacate their structures within 15 days, they said.Issues causing hindrances in the execution of the project were discussed at length during Rana's visit, the officials said.Rana, who is also Commissioner Resettlement and Rehabilitation Plan for the project, visited the Dangduroo dam site, they said. He was informed about issues regarding dismantling and evacuation of additionally acquired structures and rehabilitation of six PAFs currently residing in these structures despite receiving the compensation, the officials said.Rana asked the PAF to evacuate their acquired structure within 15 days to avoid any delay in smooth execution of the project, they said.On the demands put forth by the local residents like employment to PAFs in HEP, availability of water and electricity, the DDC assured early redreassal, the officials said.The general people of Dangduroo assured full support to the district administration Kishtwar for smooth execution of the HEP, they said. PTI TAS AB ANBANB