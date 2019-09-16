DDC report recommends single window clearance system to spur e-mobility in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A report recommending a single window clearance system for registering e-vehicles in the city was submitted to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday, a Transport Department statement said. The report stated that Rs 6,000 crore would be saved if the target was met for registration of 25 per cent e-vehicles of all vehicle registrations by 2023 as per Delhi's draft electric vehicle policy. The policy is likely to be notified by the Delhi government soon. "This report will become an important reference point for all our agencies on the various reforms needed to ensure a successful transition to electric vehicles," said Gahlot, who is the transport minister. The report, 'Accelerating Delhi's Mobility Transition: Insights from the Delhi Urban Mobility Lab', prepared by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi and Rocky Mountain Institute, proposes 10 actionable solutions to accelerate mobility transition in the city. It proposed the creation of a single-window clearance system that provides clearer and simpler processes for both registering and permitting electric vehicles. Commissioning of charging and battery swapping infrastructure, and government-led interest rate subvention scheme for attractive financing of e-vehicles were other recommendations of the report. Investing in clean mobility is investing in the health of people of Delhi and that is why the government is keen on playing a significant role in catalysing and easing transition to electric mobility in the city, DDC chairman Jasmine Shah said. "The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is keen to work with all stakeholders to implement solutions that can make Delhi the electric vehicle capital of India," Shah said. The report estimated that as per the draft electric policy of Delhi which targets 25 per cent registration of e-vehicles among total registration of vehicles in Delhi by 2023, the national capital will need to register approximately five lakh new EVs in the next five years. During their lifespan, these EVs are estimated to save approximately Rs 6,000 crore expenditure on fossil fuel imports and 4.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to one lakh petrol cars, the report noted. It will also improve air quality by negating 159 tonnes of PM 2.5(fine particulate matter) tailpipe emissions, which are a known cause of respiratory diseases and premature deaths, it added. The report was based on discussions and suggestions received at Mobility Lab workshop hosted by DDC and Rocky Mountain Institute, in Delhi on June 26-27. PTI VIT AAR