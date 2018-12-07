De-recognition row: Mount Carmel school urges students, parents to not panic

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Mount Carmel School in Dwarka which has been issued a de-recognition notice by the Delhi government over arbitrary fee hike said Friday that it would come out clean and urged students and their parents to not panic. The school administration, however, maintained that it has not received the notice yet. "Though we have not received the notice yet we have got to know about it from media reports. We urge the students and parents to not panic and assure that we would come out clean," Michael Williams, the director of Mount Carmel School told PTI. "Once we receive the notice, we will take the appropriate legal remedy and we have full faith in the legal system," he added. The order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said the department had no option left but to withdraw the recognition given to Mount Carmel School in Dwarka, under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, after issuing notices and holding hearings on the matter since 2016. The school had increased the fee by 25 per cent in 2016-2017. Keeping the students' interest in mind, the withdrawal of recognition would take effect on April 1, 2019, the order said, adding that no new admissions should be made in the meantime.The school had argued that it had not been given land by the Delhi Development Authority on concessional rates, so the Delhi High Court judgment that gives the DoE the power to regulate fees of such schools was not applicable to it, the order said. The DoE, however, said the March 9, 2000 allotment letter for the land given to the school showed it had been given the property at a concessional rate. PTI GJS GJS SNESNE