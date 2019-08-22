Dead body of a 19-year-old found in Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) The dead body of a 19-year-old youth was found on the outskirts of Maniya village under the Bhawarkol police station, police said on Thursday.The youth was allegedly lynched over a property dispute, they said. The victim - Santosh Rajbhar - had left his house on Wednesday evening and his body was found on the outskirts of the village late in the night.The body had severe injury marks and the head had been battered with some blunt object. The body has been sent for post mortem, the police said.Family members have alleged that he was murdered over a property dispute, police said, adding further investigations are on. PTI COR SAB TDSTDS