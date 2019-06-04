'Dead to Me' renewed for second season

Los Angeles, Jun 4 (PTI) Dark comedy series "Dead to Me" will return for a season two at Netflix.According to Entertainment Weekly, creator Liz Feldman made the announcement at a panel with the cast on Monday."Dead to Me" revolves around "a powerful friendship that blossoms between Jen, a tightly wound widow, and Judy, a free spirit with a shocking secret".The show's leads Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will both reprise their roles as Jen and Judy, respectively.Feldman teased plans for a potential sophomore installment recently. "It will be about the further exploration of this friendship, and relationship, and now very complicated dynamic, or even more complicated dynamic between these two women. "What I wanted to do was create a situation where they're forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season once," Feldman said at the time.The first season also stars James Marsden. PTI RDSRDS