Deadline for e-sealing on deposit, removal of goods from warehouses extended by 2 mths

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The customs department has deferred by two months till January 1 the requirement of mandatory electronic sealing for deposit and removal of goods from customs warehouses.The customs department had in June decided that RFID sealing shall be required on transport of goods for deposit in a warehouse as well as removal therefrom.Therefore, wherever the 'Warehousing Regulations' prescribe affixing of a 'One Time Lock', the importer or owner of the goods shall use RFID anti-tamper one-time-locks.The e-sealing requirement for deposit in and removal of goods from customs bonded warehouses was originally to come into effect from August 15, which was then deferred to October 1, and again November 1, 2018.In a letter dated October 30 to Principal Chief Commissioners / Chief Commissioners/Principal Commissioners/Commissioners of Customs, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the e-sealing norms will be applicable from January 1, 2019. "The Board has decided to extend the date of implementation to January 1, 2019 in order to enable establishment of infrastructure and procurement of seals by warehouse owners," the CBIC letter said.Also the CBIC had allowed owner of the goods to procure a RFID seal from the destination warehouse, instead of originating warehouse, as has been demanded by the industry. This would obviate the need for procuring multiple readers by warehouse owners, it said. PTI JDMKJ