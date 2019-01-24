'Deadpool 3' will go in 'completely different direction': Ryan Reynolds

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (PTI) Ryan Reynolds has said that "Deadpool" threequel will go in a "completely different direction".The actor, who plays the title role of Merc With a Mouth in the Marvel film franchise, said the writers are looking to shake things up with the potential sequel."(They are) looking to go in a completely different direction" with the third installment," Reynolds told Variety."Often, they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late," he added.Reynolds co-wrote "Deadpool" with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.The actor is currently promoting the film in China. A re-cut, PG-13 version of the 2018 film would hit Chinese screens Friday. This was the first time the franchise has passed the country's stringent censorship rules. PTI RDSRDS