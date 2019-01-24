scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

'Deadpool 3' will go in 'completely different direction': Ryan Reynolds

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (PTI) Ryan Reynolds has said that "Deadpool" threequel will go in a "completely different direction".The actor, who plays the title role of Merc With a Mouth in the Marvel film franchise, said the writers are looking to shake things up with the potential sequel."(They are) looking to go in a completely different direction" with the third installment," Reynolds told Variety."Often, they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late," he added.Reynolds co-wrote "Deadpool" with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.The actor is currently promoting the film in China. A re-cut, PG-13 version of the 2018 film would hit Chinese screens Friday. This was the first time the franchise has passed the country's stringent censorship rules. PTI RDSRDS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos